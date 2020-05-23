Sections
Covid-19 infected children may be less contagious than adults: UK scientists

Covid-19: Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggesting low rates of infection, according to scientists involved in the UK study.

Updated: May 23, 2020 07:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, London

The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen. (Reuters File / Representative Photo )

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests that children may have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said.

The group of scientists concluded “that there was some evidence that children had milder symptoms than adults but that evidence on susceptibility and transmission was as yet unclear and recommended consideration of additional data gathering.”

“Evidence remains inconclusive on both the susceptibility and infectivity of children, but the balance of evidence suggests that both may be lower than in adults,” the scientists said in papers submitted to the British government up to end of April.

“Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggesting low rates of infection,” the scientists said.



The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.

