Covid-19 infections surpass 300 in Pakistan prison

On the other hand, the quarantine facility set up on jail premises has the capacity to accommodate 400 persons, sources added, and given the rapid rise in the number of infected inmates, it may soon run out of space.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Karachi

Pakistan recorded over 52,000 Covid cases on Saturday, with Sindh reporting 20,883 cases, the maximum among other provinces. (AP file photo )

Despite jail authorities speaking of taking adequate measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the total number of virus-infected inmates at Karachi Central Jail has soared past 300, sources at the prison total The Express Tribune on Saturday.

Giving the situation, the jail administration is now considering shifting infected prisoners to the isolation centre at the Expo Centre or to hospitals, the sources told The Express Tribune on condition of anonymity. “They are consulting with the home department on the matter,” they said.

The sources revealed that over 1,000 persons were being screened for the coronavirus at the prison every day.



Besides prisoners, 20 staff members and a police officer at the prison have also contracted the virus.

The outbreak at the prison was reported after an inmate tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11. Following this, seven other prisoners and six of prison staff members suspected of having contracted the virus were tested on May 13. Among them, six prisoners and one staff member were found infected.

By May 15, the number of infected inmates increased to 40 while another staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The very next day, the number of infected prisoners jumped to 204 and that of the staff members to 34. Later, on May 17, 32 more prisoners were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Pakistan recorded over 52,000 Covid cases on Saturday, with Sindh reporting 20,883 cases, the maximum among other provinces.

