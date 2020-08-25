Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19: KFC suspends ‘Its Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid pandemic

Covid-19: KFC suspends ‘Its Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid pandemic

The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising “for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:19 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, LOUISVILLE

A robotic arm lifts an order of food from a conveyor belt inside a new contactless Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant, operated by Yum! Brands Inc., ahead of its official opening in Moscow, Russia. (Bloomberg)

Don’t lick your fingers!

That’s what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline after 64 years, deeming it “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising “for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company’s global chief marketing officer.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

For now, the company, which is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, is telling fans not to worry.

“The slogan will be back,” the statement said. “Just when the time is right.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

40 firefighters, 10 tenders douse flames at Ludhiana hosiery unit in 22 hours
Aug 25, 2020 23:27 IST
UN council rejects US demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions
Aug 25, 2020 23:25 IST
Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 23:22 IST
US-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.