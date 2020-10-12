Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19: Liverpool City Region to go into lockdown after talks with government

Covid-19: Liverpool City Region to go into lockdown after talks with government

The government has decided that further measures and closures will apply to Liverpool City Region, its leaders, including Mayor Steve Rotheram, said in a joint statement.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:44 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

“Pubs and bars; betting shops, casinos and adult gaming centres and gyms will close,” the statement added. (AFP file photo)

Liverpool City Region will go into the strictest “third tier” of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to be announced imminently by Britain, its leaders said late on Sunday after talks with the British government.

The government has decided that further measures and closures will apply to Liverpool City Region, its leaders, including Mayor Steve Rotheram, said in a joint statement.

“Pubs and bars; betting shops, casinos and adult gaming centres and gyms will close,” the statement added.

The leaders said the furlough scheme announced recently by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was inadequate.



“Businesses in the region especially those in the hospitality sector and those serving it will be damaged and many will suffer long term damage or close for good”, they said.

Also Read: Covid-19: England to have 3-tier lockdown system amid ‘tipping point’

The statement added that the leaders have agreed with the government to remain in dialogue to establish a “mutually agreeable” financial support package to mitigate the impact of new “Tier 3” restrictions.

“We also require clear definition of the exit strategy from Tier 3”, the statement said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out new measures to try to contain a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, outlining three new alert levels to better coordinate the government’s under-fire response.

Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns.

In their statement, Liverpool City Region leaders acknowledged the government’s offer on new local arrangements and funding support for a coronavirus test-and-trace system.

The Sunday Times newspaper had reported earlier that mayors in the UK will be given more control over the test-and-trace system as the national government attempts to secure their backing for tough new lockdown rules.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Oct 12, 2020 10:58 IST
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Oct 12, 2020 10:56 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

Manoj, Diljit, Fatima-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to release this Diwali
Oct 12, 2020 10:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cousins poisoned over relationship, two family members arrested
Oct 12, 2020 10:52 IST
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
Oct 12, 2020 10:54 IST
Harsh Goenka tweets quote for #MondayMotivaton. Tweeple agree
Oct 12, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.