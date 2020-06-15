Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 lockdown: Long queues as shops re-open in England after more than 2 months

Covid-19 lockdown: Long queues as shops re-open in England after more than 2 months

Experts and others sounded a note of caution, that the coronavirus has not gone away, but reports from Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere said many people joined queues with social distancing long before opening times, reflecting lockdown ennui among many.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:37 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times London

Shoppers queue outside Primark in Birmingham, England, Monday, June 15, 2020. as shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods are being allowed to reopen across England for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March. (AP)

Thousands of people emerged from lockdown to stand in long queues outside shops and malls as the Boris Johnson government, keen to kick-start an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, allowed non-essential shops to re-open in England on Monday.

Experts and others sounded a note of caution, that the virus has not gone away, but reports from Manchester, Birmingham and elsewhere said many people joined queues with social distancing long before opening times, reflecting lockdown ennui among many.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a London bookstore and said: “From Monday, shops selling books, clothes, and electronics are able to open for business for the first time in more than two months, as part of our plan to gradually and safely reopen the economy”.

“There are nearly 7,000 high streets across the country, each providing a valuable service to their community. They will be vital in helping kick-start the economy as we recover from the virus”, he added. The shops have re-opened in England, not elsewhere in the UK.



The shops need to ensure they are ‘Covid-19 secure’ before opening, which includes barriers for queues outside, one-way routes inside shops and several posters inside to remind people to maintain at least 2 metre-distance from others.

Officials said the non-essential retail sector employs 1.3 million people, accounting for £46.6 billion to British economy, which has seen its GDP plummet 20 per cent in April. The shops can re-open after meeting the ‘five tests’ set out by the Prime Minister Johnson.

The five tests are: That the National Health Service can continue to cope; that the daily death rate falls sustainably and consistently; that the rate of infection is falling; that the operational challenges have been met; and most importantly, that there is no risk of a second peak.

On Sunday, the UK recorded its lowest daily death toll of 36 since the lockdown began on March 23, besides dwindling number of news cases, encouraging the government to gradually re-open parts of the economy.

However, London mayor Sadiq Khan joining experts to caution the people that the lockdown has not been lifted: “The virus is still out there…Stay at home as much as possible and avoid public transport”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha pay last respects
Jun 15, 2020 16:22 IST
Sushant’s fault is he believed those who called him ‘worthless’: Kangana
Jun 15, 2020 16:19 IST
60-year-old man is Chandigarh’s sixth Covid-19 casualty; city’s positive case count reaches 355
Jun 15, 2020 16:18 IST
Bombay HC allows airlines to fill middle seats after adhering to safety norms
Jun 15, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.