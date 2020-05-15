Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study

Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.

Updated: May 15, 2020 08:09 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Microdroplets generated by speech can remain suspended in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study published on Wednesday showed, underscoring their likely role in spreading Covid-19.

Researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) had a person loudly repeat the phrase “stay healthy” for 25 seconds inside a closed box.

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted. They stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the US (PNAS) showed.

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.



“This direct visualisation demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces,” the researchers conclude.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 15, 2020 03:05 IST
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
May 15, 2020 05:40 IST
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
May 15, 2020 06:57 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally inches towards 4,000-mark after 147 new cases surface
May 15, 2020 08:24 IST
Djokovic confident he will claim Grand Slam record
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
45% of Rajasthan’s coronavirus patients in 21-40 age group: Govt
May 15, 2020 08:18 IST
Covid-19: Vatican to introduce temperature checks at St. Peter’s Basilica
May 15, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.