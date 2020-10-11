Covid-19: New curbs from Monday as UK back at ‘tipping point’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to announce new, tougher Covid-19 curbs on Monday as the United Kingdom is at a new ‘tipping point’ similar to the situation in March.

“In our national fight against Covid-19, we are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March; but we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now,” said Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer.

As of Saturday night, there were 15,166 new coronavirus cases – thrice the daily peaks in April and May. There were 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, with hospitals reporting a surge in patients admitted. Overall, there have been 57,347 deaths and 590,844 cases in the UK.

Several areas in England are already under local lockdowns. Johnson is due to announced a new set of tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus in the House of Commons on Monday, as the opposition Labour flayed his government’s allegedly confusing messaging to the people.

Van-Tam said: “Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks. The good news is that we are much more certain now that children are usually not badly affected by this virus”.

“We now have much-improved testing capabilities, we know in more detail where the disease is, and we have better treatments. Earlier in the year, we were fighting a semi-invisible disease, about which we had little knowledge, and it seeded in the community at great speed. Now we know where it is and how to tackle it – let’s grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself,” he added.

Johnson is likely to announce a new, clearer three-tier system of restrictions under which areas with the highest rates of infection will be told to close all pubs, restaurants and some business establishments in their areas.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week announced the extension and expansion of a job support scheme from November 1, to last until April 2021, indicating that the government is now assuming that the new set of measures would need to be in place for at least the next six months.