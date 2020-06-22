Covid-19: New no-swab, saliva test pilot project begins in UK

The officials said the saliva test will be significant to increasing testing capacity and accessibility as it does not require the use of a swab, which some people find uncomfortable. (Image used for representation). (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Britain’s health officials on Monday began a month-long, no-swab test pilot project to detect coronavirus in homes in Southampton that involves participants putting their saliva into a sample pot, with results delivered in 48 hours.

Test kits are being first delivered to doctors, other essential key workers, employees of the University of Southampton and members of their households. Samples will be collected safely from homes by university staff or returned to an agreed location on a weekly basis.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said, “Saliva testing could potentially make it even easier for people to take coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs. This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier”.

The officials said the saliva test will be significant to increasing testing capacity and accessibility as it does not require the use of a swab, which some people find uncomfortable. The test has already been shown to be highly promising; the pilot is undertaking further validation against polymerase chain reaction nasal swabs, they added.

Weekly testing as part of the pilot is expected to help identify coronavirus cases early, including for those with no or minor symptoms, meaning those who test positive can isolate within their households.

Debbie Chase of Southampton city council said: “We will initially invite Southampton’s 800-strong GP (general practitioner) practice workforce and their households to take part, followed by some other essential key workers and some University of Southampton staff and students as we evaluate the logistics needed for regular testing of large population groups”.

Keith Godfrey of the University of Southampton added: “The health, social and economic impacts of lockdown cannot be underestimated. Through this initiative we believe we can contribute to safely restoring economic activity within the city and region during national relaxation measures, whilst enabling people to regain their lives, work and education”.