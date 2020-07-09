Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19: Pakistan plans to reopen schools from September as cases decline

Covid-19: Pakistan plans to reopen schools from September as cases decline

Education minister of Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood at a news briefing said that administrations will have to follow strict “standard operating procedures” set by the government.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan registered 3,359 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19. (Reuters file photo)

Pakistan has planned to reopen schools from September as the number of infections due to novel coronavirus are reducing.

Educational Institutions across the country were closed since March due to the pandemic.

Education minister of Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood at a news briefing said that administrations will have to follow strict “standard operating procedures” set by the government.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan registered 3,359 cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19. The total number of cases has now crossed 240,000 and the death toll stands at 4,983.



In June, Pakistan was one of the worst-hit countries in South Asia. With a view to curb the spread of Covid-19 and revive the economy, the government decided to impose ‘smart lockdown’ in hotspots across the country.

As per the smart lockdown, offices and businesses are allowed to operate five days a week,and medical stores can operate throughout. However, educational institutions, restaurants and movie theatres will remain closed and social, religious gatherings will not be permitted.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hong Kong tightens social distancing to combat new virus outbreak
Jul 09, 2020 16:57 IST
CBSE result date 2020 not yet released, notice circulating on social media fake
Jul 09, 2020 16:55 IST
India’s Covid-19 deaths among lowest globally per million population: Health Ministry
Jul 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Collector bans pvt diagnostic lab
Jul 09, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.