Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19 pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in historic collapse

Covid-19 pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in historic collapse

The unprecedented collapse drove the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent -- well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis -- from 4.4 percent in March.

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:36 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Harshita Singh, Washington

A woman walks through an almost-deserted Times Square in the early morning hours on April 23, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)

The coronavirus lockdown wiped out 20.5 million US jobs in April, destroying nearly all the positions created in the prior decade in the world’s largest economy, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The unprecedented collapse drove the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent -- well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis -- from 4.4 percent in March.

And job losses in March were worse than initially reported, falling 870,000 even though the business closures mostly happened in the second half of the month.

The plunge in nonfarm payroll employment was the largest ever recorded since 1939, while the jobless rate was the highest and the biggest increase since 1948, the report said.



Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality, the first sector hit and the one bearing the brunt of the impact of the lockdowns.

However, the Labor Department noted that the some workers were misclassified in the report as employed when they should have been counted as laid off. Had they been listed properly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly five percentage points higher.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
May 08, 2020 18:32 IST
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
May 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Didn’t consider DoT’s demand notice as material event, GAIL tells SEBI
May 08, 2020 18:50 IST
Work from home woes? Here’s how constant gadget use is harming your posture
May 08, 2020 18:49 IST
Rohtak PGIMS starts screening for BCG vaccine trials
May 08, 2020 18:53 IST
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea to provide laptops, internet to EWS students
May 08, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.