Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci

Covid-19 pandemic may last until 2021-end, cautions Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci said the US was starting the flu season with a high baseline of around 40,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and deaths are averaging around 1,000 daily.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:39 IST

By Agencies, Washington

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Reuters)

The US government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s assessment that the country has “rounded the corner” on the pandemic, warning that the crisis may last until the end of 2021.

Fauci, the outspoken director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the US was starting the flu season with a high baseline of around 40,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and deaths are averaging around 1,000 daily.

“The statistics... they are disturbing,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to Covid, it’s going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021.”

UN: One of the greatest challenges in history



The UN General Assembly said in a new resolution the coronavirus pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges since the establishment of the UN. “The General Assembly recognises that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest global challenges in the history of the United Nations,” the text of the resolution adopted said.



The total number of Covid-19 cases worldwide has crossed the 28 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tally, while global fatalities has surpassed 916,000.

Biden slams Trump’s visit to Nevada as ‘reckless’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday slammed US President Donald Trump’s “reckless” decision to hold a rally in Reno, the venue for which had to be changed because the event breached local Covid-19 restrictions.

The Republican incumbent will speak on Saturday evening in the city in Nevada, a crucial swing state ahead of the November 3 election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 13, 2020 00:03 IST
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Sep 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Thane cops nab three bike thieves
Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST
Thane civic body to maintain roads, flyovers from next year: Minister Eknath Shinde
Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST
Boundaries of containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli sealed again
Sep 13, 2020 00:53 IST
Scarcity of oxygen cylinders in Badlapur put families in quandary
Sep 13, 2020 00:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.