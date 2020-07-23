Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 pandemic pushes South Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2

Covid-19 pandemic pushes South Korea into recession as GDP contracts 3.3% in Q2

Exports of goods and services from the trade-reliant economy plunged 16.6%, logging the worst reading since the final quarter of 1963.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Seoul

GDP decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, after declining 1.3% in the previous quarter and much worse than a 2.3% contraction seen in a Reuters poll. (AP Photo)

South Korea’s economy recorded its first technical recession since 2003 in the June quarter, as health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic hammered economic activities and global demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in the June quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, after declining 1.3% in the previous quarter and much worse than a 2.3% contraction seen in a Reuters poll.

Exports of goods and services from the trade-reliant economy plunged 16.6%, logging the worst reading since the final quarter of 1963. That made up nearly 40% of the nation’s nominal GDP last year.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



Private consumption, which generates nearly half of the country’s GDP, however, rose 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, picking up from 6.5% decrease in the March quarter.



From a year earlier, the economy, Asia’s fourth-largest, shrank by 2.9% in the April-June period, sharply reversing a 1.4% expansion seen three months earlier and steeper than a 2.0% decline predicted in the poll.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Microsoft weathers pandemic, beats Wall Street expectations
Jul 23, 2020 09:05 IST
Ishaan Khatter shares new still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy
Jul 23, 2020 09:04 IST
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
Jul 23, 2020 09:05 IST
Bhagyashree calls Prabhas a ‘soft-spoken gentleman’
Jul 23, 2020 09:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.