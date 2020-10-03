Covid-19 positive Donald Trump in exceptionally good spirits, fever-free, breathing fine: Doctors

Backdropped by a billboard supporting President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, a man wave the Israeli national flag on a bridge during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP)

Doctors have said that President Donald Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits,” fever-free and not having difficulty breathing, news agency Associated Press reported.

President Trump, First lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday just a month before the United States is set to witness the grand Presidential election. Additionally, several members of Trump’s staff in the White House have also tested positive for the viral contagion.

As a precautionary treatment protocol, Trump was moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the weekend, from where he is expected to carry out his duties from the hospital’s presidential suite.

The White House physician said he was being treated with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after taking another experimental drug at the White House, AP reported.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Several new cases have emerged among some of Trump’s advisers and allies who attended the White House event where Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was introduced. Among them are former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Senator Mike Lee and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

Though the ceremony was held outdoors, attendees sat closely together and few wore masks. Some also mingled at a smaller event inside the White House.

Due to the viral infection, Trump has been forced to cancel all campaigning activities and rallies just a month before the US citizens will elect their next President. The next presidential debate with Joe Biden on October 15 also stands undecided in the light of Covid-19 safety protocol.

As of Saturday, the United States remains the worst affected nation because of the viral contagion with more than 7.3 million cases of the infection and 2,08,782 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins university.