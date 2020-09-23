Sections
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to three countries including India

According to the Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Amrutha Kosuru, Riyadh

According to the Johns Hopkins Unversity, there are 330,798 Covid-19 cases in Saudi Arabia. (PTI])

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred.

“Suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

However, those who have official government invitations are excluded.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, there are 330,798 Covid-19 cases in the country.

