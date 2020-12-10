Sections
Covid-19 scare aboard Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ a false alarm, authorities say

"A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas does not have Covid-19 infection," the health ministry said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:00 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Singapore

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is moored at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after a passenger was tested positive onboard for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Singapore. (Reuters)

A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and hundreds of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore’s health ministry said on Thursday.

“A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have Covid-19 infection,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

