Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Covid-19: Sri Lanka orders closures of bars, restaurants, casinos

Covid-19: Sri Lanka orders closures of bars, restaurants, casinos

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:01 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Associated Press

Employees of Colombo municipal council wait to give their swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Authorities in Sri Lanka on Wednesday widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital's suburbs. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (AP)

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas.

The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, a cluster centred around a garment factory in densely populated Western province.

By Friday the number of infections linked to the cluster climbed to 1,053, with more than 2,000 more people asked to quarantine at home. The majority of infected people are co-workers of the first patient, who is a worker at the garment factory.

Police have imposed a curfew on the neighbourhoods where many of the patients live. Schools and key public offices have closed, public gatherings have been ordered halted and restrictions have been imposed on public transport.

Western province is also home to the capital, Colombo.

Since the pandemic began, Sri Lanka has reported 4,459 infections and 13 deaths. Of the total patients, 3,278 have recovered. (AP) SCY SCY

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Oct 09, 2020 11:41 IST
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Oct 09, 2020 11:27 IST
Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases during winter: Report
Oct 09, 2020 11:49 IST
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Oct 09, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Sri Lanka orders closures of bars, restaurants
Oct 09, 2020 12:01 IST
American ‘family’ poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize for Literature
Oct 09, 2020 12:00 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated as FATF decides on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 11:58 IST
Yogi Adityanath government extends laundry scheme to all Dalits
Oct 09, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.