Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records

Daily cases are at peak levels and rising in 24 states in the US, while seven other states are currently at 90% of their peaks.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 04:05 IST

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cody Tupen, a firefighter with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, performs a deep nasal nose-swab Covid-19 test at a King County Covid-19 testing site in Auburn, south of Seattle, Wednesday. (AP Photo )

A record surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the US is pushing hospitals to the edge, and has taken the death toll again to around 1,000 people a day, even as the attention of much of the country is focused on Tuesday’s presidential election.

A look at how the outbreak is expanding for the third time in the country worst hit by the coronavirus disease.

