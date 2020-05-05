Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 treatment: Israel’s secret lab isolates coronavirus antibody, minister calls it ‘significant breakthrough’

Covid-19 treatment: Israel’s secret lab isolates coronavirus antibody, minister calls it ‘significant breakthrough’

The IIBR has been leading Israeli efforts to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus.

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wear face masks while exercising and kids play around near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea on May 4 as the coronavirus disease restrictions have eased in Ashkelon, Israel. (Reuters Photo)

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that the country’s scientists have made “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to Covid-19 infection.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” Bennett said in a statement widely reported by the Israeli media. The antibody or passive vaccine attacks the virus and neutralises it in the body.

“The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement,” he further said in the statement.

Bennett’s statement was released after he visited the labs of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), a secretive unit that works under the Prime Minister’s Office. The scientists there told him that the development phase of the vaccine has been complete.



IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira said that the antibody formula was being patented, after which an international manufacturer would be sought to mass-produce it.

The IIBR has been leading Israeli efforts to develop a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus, including the testing of blood from those who recovered from Covid-19.

Antibodies in such samples - immune-system proteins that are residues of successfully overcoming the coronavirus - are widely seen as a key to developing a possible cure.

A second Israeli research team, MigVax, has also reported that it is close to completing the first phase of development of a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, it secured a US $12 million investment to accelerate the path to clinical trials.

Israel was one of the first countries to close its borders and impose increasingly stringent restrictions on movement to hamper the domestic coronavirus outbreak. It has reported 16,246 cases and 235 deaths from the illness.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
May 05, 2020 15:54 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST

latest news

Young designers, utilise this time to find inspiration, says Anita Dongre
May 05, 2020 16:03 IST
Bengali actor Prosenjit says he open to challenging roles in Hindi
May 05, 2020 16:00 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s picture with bride Neetu, mother Krishna Raj
May 05, 2020 15:57 IST
Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi
May 05, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.