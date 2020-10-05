UK’s vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK ‘not going to happen’

A nurse shows Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prepared for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters File Photo)

Britain’s vaccine task force chair, Kate Bingham, said that vaccinating everyone in the country for the coronavirus was ‘not going to happen’, telling the Financial Times that they need to vaccinate only those at risk.

“There’s going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It’s an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable”, Bingham said in an interview with the newspaper https://on.ft.com/33suPFq.