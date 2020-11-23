Covid-19: UK to unveil a ‘tougher’ 3-tiered system after lockdown

According to the Telegraph, the government will also announce on Monday that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19. (Bloomberg)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a strengthened three-tiered system will be introduced in the country on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus after the lockdown ends on December 2.

While more areas are expected to be placed into higher tiers to keep the virus under control and tiers are to be strengthened to safeguard lockdown progress, the 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants is going to be relaxed, according to a BBC report. Gyms and non-essential retail are also expected to be allowed to re-open in all areas under the new plans.

According to the Telegraph, the government will also announce on Monday that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

After December 2, some local measures will be the same as those in the previous three-tier system, which was in place until the current lockdown began, but the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is expected to publish research on Monday saying the previous restrictions were not strong enough, the report added.

All regions of England will be notified on Thursday which tier they will be put into after the lockdown ends and MPs are expected to vote on the new tier system before it comes into force.

Since before the pandemic, England has three tiers of restrictions - medium, high, and very high. Tier 1, or medium tier of restrictions means there is a rule of six if meeting indoors or outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 10pm. Tier 2 or high tier of restrictions means no household mixing indoors; rule of six applies outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 10pm. Under the highest tier of restrictions, tier 3, no household mixing indoors or in some outdoor spaces; pubs and bars not serving meals are closed.

Talking about a UK-wide approach to restrictions this Christmas, BBC’s deputy political editor Vicki Young said “One option that was discussed in meetings this weekend was that three households could be allowed to meet up for up to five days.” Other announcements regarding arrangements for the Christmas period will be made by PM Johnson on Tuesday.