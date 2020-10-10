Covid-19 update: Global cases hit daily record; Trump backs big aid

A medical staffer holds a sample as she performs tests for Covid-19 at a drive-through at Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci airport. (AP)

Daily virus cases around the world topped a record 350,000, and US infections are ticking up.

President Donald Trump says he’d like to see a bigger coronavirus relief package than what Congress is offering. He announced his first in-person event, at the White House on Saturday, since contracting Covid-19, and plans to hold a rally in Florida on Monday.

European leaders sounded alarms about an epidemic untamed. New cases in France climbed to a record, while the Spanish government declared a state of emergency for the Madrid region. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment. The U.K. announced new support for jobs, as the government warned the outbreak is “getting out of control.”

Key Developments:

Cases But No ‘Major Issue’ at Florida Theme Parks (6:40am HK)

Florida theme parks have seen some Covid-19 cases among guests and workers since reopening, but the state is unable to provide an exact count.

Two incidents involved workers associated with Walt Disney Co. parks, according to Raul Pino, a Florida Department of Health director in Orange County. One pertained to a construction company working outside the property, and another was a driver for a transportation business serving the area. Both incidents weren’t in the parks themselves and didn’t involve the general public, he said. Pino said there have been other isolated cases, including one with a family that came from Indiana this week.

“There are here or there one case, but we actually have not had a major issue with the theme parks,” he said. “They have taken this very seriously.”

Trump Rally Blamed for Nine Minnesota Cases (6:30am HK)

Nine Covid-19 cases have been linked to a rally held by President Trump at Bemidji, Minnesota, on Sept. 18, state health department director Kris Ehresmann was quoted as saying by broadcaster KSTP.

Two of the people are hospitalized and one is in intensive care At least one attendee was infectious while attending the rally, according to St. Paul-based KSTP.

Minnesota recorded 1,401 new cases on Friday, the most for a single day since pandemic data has been tracked, KSTP reported.

Astra Gains US Support for Antibody Therapy (5:49pm NY)

The US government will invest about $486 million in developing AstraZeneca Plc’s experimental long-acting antibody cocktail, the company said in a statement Friday.

AstraZeneca said it plans to supply up to 100,000 doses of the drug starting toward the end of the year and the US can acquire another one million doses next year through a separate agreement. The experimental treatment will move into phase 3 trials in the next few weeks.

Kansas Is ‘Losing the Battle’ Against Covid-19 (5:36pm NY)

Kansas’s top health official said the state is “doing worse than most,” as its average daily case count over the last week rose to a peak of 671, the Associated Press reported. Total cases are 65,807.

“We’re losing the battle right now,” said Lee Norman, head of the department of health. He attributed the problem to people refusing to wear masks and follow other public health advice.

Amid an outbreak around the Midwest and Plains states, Kansas reported 40 deaths since Wednesday for a total 763.

Brazil’s Cases at Slowest Pace Since May (5:29pm NY)

Brazil reported 27,444 new cases and may end up with the lowest weekly number of infections since late May. If the trend holds, it would be the third consecutive week of declining reported cases.

Weekly deaths may fall to the lowest since early May after the government reported 682 additional virus-related fatalities on Friday, increasing the toll to 149,639, according to the Health Ministry’s website.

Trump to Head to Florida Monday for Rally (5:04pm NY)

Trump plans to travel to Florida on Monday for his first campaign-trail rally since his hospitalization for Covid-19, his campaign said in an email.

Florida is viewed as a must-win for the president, and Trump has consistently polled behind challenger Joe Biden in the state. Florida is tied for third in the electoral-college vote count, with New York and behind California and Texas.

Canada’s Largest Province Imposes Restrictions (4:39pm NY)

Ontario is forcing businesses to close or reduce operations in three major cities after Covid-19 cases hit a record high on the eve of the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend.

Canada’s largest province ordered indoor businesses including bars, gyms, casinos, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms to close for 28 days, starting Saturday at 12:01am The measure applies to Toronto, Ottawa and Peel, a suburban region west of Toronto.

The government is also asking residents to leave their homes only for essential trips, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference that followed an emergency cabinet meeting. He said the province would set aside C$300 million ($228 million) to help affected companies.

Florida’s Worst-Hit County to Relax Curfew (4:08pm NY)

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez may relax the county’s pandemic curfew starting Monday. In an emailed statement Friday, he said the county has mostly kept rates of new positives below 5% of total tests recently and hospitalizations have remained stable.

If the trend holds through the weekend, he said he would move the curfew back to midnight until 6am, from an earlier start time of 11pm Miami-Dade is Florida’s most populous county and has posted the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases overall.

Pelosi Warns Trump Might Follow U.K. in Rushed Vaccine (3:55pm NY)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she is worried that President Donald Trump would rush to green light a Covid-19 vaccine based on decisions in the U.K. rather than wait for the Food and Drug Administration.

Pelosi told reporters she is concerned that the U.K. does not have the same strict vaccine protocols as the FDA and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may rush a vaccine.

“My concern is that the U.K. system for that kind of judgment is not on par with ours in the United States. So if Boris Johnson decides he is going to approve a drug and this president embraces that, that’s a concern that I have,” Pelosi said.

This week, the FDA overcame resistance from the White House and published new vaccine protocols that guarantee there will be no vaccine available before the Nov. 3 election. Trump called the guidelines political and subsequently began talking about the various treatments he is receiving as a Covid “cure” that is better than a vaccine.

Trump to Hold First In-Person Event Since Illness on Saturday (3:49pm NY)

President Donald Trump on Saturday plans to host his first in-person event at the White House since being hospitalized with Covid-19, amid questions about the stage of his recovery.

At the event, Trump will discuss law and order, according to a White House official.

Trump has been eager to return to the campaign trail, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden widens his lead just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, ending isolation in the White House residence even though his physician hadn’t publicly said he was no longer contagious.

Daily Worldwide Cases Hit Record (3:28pm NY)

Global cases of Covid-19 reached a daily record of 350,766, the World Health Organization reported on Friday.

Cases are flaring around Europe and rising again in the US Meanwhile, the number of infections in India is catching up with the US “There are no new answers,” said Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies chief. “The majority of people in the world are still susceptible to this disease.”

He said the WHO advocates that nations avoid widespread lockdowns that have devastated economies, focusing instead on testing, contact tracing and education.

More than 36 million people around the world have been infected, and more than 1 million have died.

Fauci Calls White House Ceremony a ‘Super-Spreader Event’ (3pm NY)

Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious-disease expert, said that a gathering in the White House Rose Garden last month was a “super-spreader event” for the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump held a ceremony in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26 to honor Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Few guests wore masks and attendees mingled and sat in close proximity to one another both indoors and outdoors. Subsequently, the president and several top staffers, as well as senators and military officials, have tested positive.

Rapid Test Effort Stumbles (2:15pm NY)

A federal effort to arm nursing homes with rapid coronavirus tests is stumbling on concern the tests return false positives, putting at least one state at odds with federal officials over the value of the tests.

Nevada this month ordered nursing homes to stop using the point-of-care tests after they found more than 20 instances where positive findings were overturned by more precise assays. That was more than half of the positive samples re-tested. Other states are now also questioning their accuracy.

Trump Says He Wants More Aid Than Either Party Is Offering (2:01pm NY)

President Donald Trump said he wants an even bigger stimulus than what Democrats have offered so far, seeming to undercut his own negotiators, who had prepared a $1.8 trillion offer to make to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today.

“I would like to see a bigger stimulus package, frankly, than either the Democrats or the Republicans are offering,” Trump said on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, saying he’s going in the “exact opposite” direction from his earlier stances.

France New Cases Top 20,000, Rise to Record (2pm NY)

France reported a record 20,339 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with the weekly pace of infections rising for a seventh day. The seven-day rolling average of new infections, which smooths out daily variations, jumped to 14,618, the highest since the start of the outbreak.

While cases have jumped, deaths have increased at a slower pace, remaining near an average 70 a day this month.

Ireland Cases Surge (1:34pm NY)

Ireland reported the most new cases since April for the second time in a week, as authorities warned the profile of the virus continues to deteriorate. There were 617 new cases, the most since April 26, with five deaths. The cases were spread across every county in the nation.

NYC Mayor Says City, Schools Doing Well Overall (11:55am NY)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview with WNYC on Friday that the overall situation for Covid-19 cases in the city is “very good,” with a seven-day positivity rate of 1.66%. The daily positivity rate in New York City is just 1.16%.

Parts of Queens and Brooklyn have faced tighter restrictions due to spikes in cases there, and de Blasio said the pause could last as little as two weeks if residents follow the restrictions. “My hope is this is a very brief measure to get us through this problem,” he said.

He also said that there’s been little sign of Covid-19 spread in schools, pointing to testing done in 44 schools in the ZIP codes that have seen heightened cases of Covid-19. He said there were just three positive cases out of 2,155 tests completed.

“That’s a staggeringly good result,” de Blasio said.

Italy Cases Spike Again (11:10am NY)

Italy’s new cases surged for a fourth day, reaching 5,372, the most since late March. That’s well above the previous seven-day average of 2,999. Daily testing hit a new record and the positivity rate kept climbing to 4.1%, the highest since April.

Lombardy, the epicenter of the outbreak earlier this year, reported a 44% increase in new cases to 983. Patients in intensive care units rose by 29 to 387, still about a 10th of the April peak. Another 28 deaths were reported.

McConnell Says Stimulus Unlikely Before Election (10:50am NY)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the differences are likely too big and the time is too short for Congress to agree on a new comprehensive stimulus package before the election, despite President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in striking a deal.

“We do need another rescue package, but the proximity to the elections and the differences of opinion about what is needed are pretty vast,” McConnell said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. He also said that while both sides agree on the need for aid to US airlines, that too is unlikely to happen in the next three weeks.

Jets Send Players Home After Presumptive Positive Test: ESPN (10:09am NY)

The New York Jets have sent all players and coaches home after a presumptive positive player test Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

U.K. to Support Virus Hot Spot Jobs (10:00am NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced new support for jobs in coronavirus hot spots, as tougher restrictions are readied to try to contain a pandemic the government warned is “getting out of control.”

Under Sunak’s plans, the government will pay two-thirds of the wages of workers in companies forced to close as a result of virus restrictions, and will also offer increased cash grants while they are shuttered. The extra support, which Treasury officials said will amount to hundreds of millions of pounds a month, comes before new curbs next week which could involve shutting bars and restaurants in areas of England where the disease is spreading most rapidly.

Broadway Shutdown Extended Again to May 30 (9:44am NY)

New York’s Broadway venues will remain dark at least through May 30. Specific return dates for new and resuming Broadway shows will be determined by their production companies, the Broadway League trade association said in a statement Friday. Plays and musicals, suspended since March 12, previously were expected to resume ticket sales in January.

Merkel Says Germany Faces Watershed in Virus Fight (9:10am NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it regains or loses control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now are the days and weeks that will determine how Germany heads into the winter,” Merkel said Friday after talks with mayors of the country’s 11 biggest cities, adding that they agreed to thresholds that would trigger tighter restrictions.

Merkel will speak with city officials again in two weeks to determine how effective the measures have been. Germany recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday.

New London Lockdown Restrictions ‘Inevitable’ (8:42am NY)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said new stricter lockdown restrictions for the capital are “highly likely” soon, LBC radio reported. Khan said his forecast is that there’ll be further restrictions brought in because “we don’t want to see in October and November what we saw in March and April.”