US eases norms, H-1B holders, Green Card applicants get 60-day grace period

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Washington

Representational Photo (HT File )

The relaxations given to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants by the US government come in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday said the 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

“USCIS will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking action,” it said.



According to the statement, the USCIS will consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

“USCIS is adopting several measures to protect our workforce and community and to minimise the immigration consequences for those seeking immigration benefits during this time,” it said.

The relaxations come in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which first surfaced in China’s Wuhan city in December last. So far, the virus has claimed over 65,000 lives in the US and over 235,000 lives globally.

