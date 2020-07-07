Sections
US to force out foreign students whose classes move online due to Covid

“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 03:31 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Students in such programs “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

Students in such programs “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue “vocational coursework,” according to ICE.



