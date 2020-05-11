Sections
Covid-19: US Vice Prez Pence to not self-quarantine after aide tests positive

Updated: May 11, 2020 06:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Another official said that United States Vice President Mike Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation. (AP file photo)

United States Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to undergo self-quarantine after his aide tested positive for coronavirus, said his spokesperson, adding that Pence plans to be in at the White House on Monday.

Devin O’Malley, the vice president’s spokesman, said Pence “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” CNN reported.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Another official said that Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation.



This comes after Katie Miller, the vice president’s press secretary, was notified Friday about the result of her coronavirus test, Washington Post reported. She is the second White House to be tested positive for lethal infection.

On Thursday, the White House acknowledged the positive test result for a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House campus and added that Trump and Pence had since tested negative.

There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus.

