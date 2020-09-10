Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19: US will end current health screening of some travelers

Covid-19: US will end current health screening of some travelers

The United States plans to end enhanced health screening of travelers from certain countries next week, and those visitors will no longer be funneled through 15 large U.S. airports.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:27 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms. (Reuters photo)

The United States plans to end enhanced health screening of travelers from certain countries next week, and those visitors will no longer be funneled through 15 large U.S. airports.

Those requirements were imposed in February to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government will remove those edicts beginning Monday.

The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

The health agency said instead it will focus on other measures including a stronger response to reports of illness at airports, collecting passenger-contact electronically to avoid long lines, and “potential testing to reduce the risk of travel-related transmission” of the virus.



The extra health screening applies to people who have been in China, Iran, most countries in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. Most people coming from those countries who aren’t U.S. citizens have been barred entry to the country.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Sep 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

India forging key ties, with an eye on China
Sep 10, 2020 23:57 IST
Ludhiana civil hospital lets kin interact with Covid patients through videocall
Sep 10, 2020 23:56 IST
‘RT-PCR must for all symptomatic Covid-19 negative patients’: Health ministry tells states
Sep 10, 2020 23:57 IST
Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.