Covid-19 vaccine: China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know

No major side-effects of this Covid-19 vaccine in China and the UAE. (Representative photo: Reuters)

China reported some positive results on the phase 3 trial of a Covid-19 vaccine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said. The UAE, which is part of the phase 3 trial of this Chinese vaccine, has reported positive results too.

Several vaccine trials are underway at present. Here is all you need to know about this particular vaccine

1. This vaccine is being developed by China National Phramaceutical Group (Sinopharm). It is a drug with an inactivated vaccine.

2. China has four Covid-19 vaccines at the final stage.

3. Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech (US listed) are developing three vaccines. The fourth one is being developed by CanSino Biologic. It was approved for use among Chinese military.

4. The UAE has already conducted trials of this China-developed vaccine. The third phase started in July.

5. Early this week, the UAE granted emergency approval for the use of this vaccine. It will be administered to frontline workers.

6. The UAE authorities said 31,000 volunteers, representing 125 nationalities have been administered the vaccine during the trial. Apart from mild side-effects, no severe illness has been reported so far.