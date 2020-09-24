Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?

Moderna aims to make 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020. (REUTERS)

As Johnson & Johnson announced the third phase of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial, US President Donald Trump said four Covid-19 vaccine candidates are at the final stage.

Here are the status of the ongoing trials

Pfizer

The vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE is considered the frontrunner in the race. US President Donald Trump has indicated that this vaccine may become the first one to get FDA approval.

Expected: The company has announced that by the end of October it will come to know whether their vaccine works.

Moderna

Moderna’s vaccine candidate - mRNA-1273 - is nearing the finish line in its push to enrol 30,000 individuals in a late-stage trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine. The company plans to seek emergency authorisation for high-risk groups if the vaccine proves effective.

Expected: Moderna aims to make 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020.

Oxford-Astrazeneca

The trial in the US is currently halted as US Food and Drug Administration has not yet given a go-ahead to Astrazeneca to resume its trial. On September 8, the pharma company, which is developing the vaccine along with Oxford University, announced that illness was reported in two participants in the UK. After a brief halt, trials resumed in the UK, Brazil, India.

Expected: The company aims to make the vaccine available by early 2021.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages.

Expected: If the vaccine is proven safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson says it expects the first doses to be up for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration by early 2021.