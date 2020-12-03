Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine to be free in Finland

Covid-19 vaccine to be free in Finland

Vaccinations will be offered by priority: medical personnel, patients of hospitals and nursing homes, people of older age groups, according to Finland’s health ministry

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

People wear face masks at the Hakaniemi Sunday market amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland. (Reuters)

The Covid-19 vaccination in Finland will be free and will start in early 2021, the country’s Health Ministry said.

“Finland’s goal is to protect the entire population with a licensed vaccine. Vaccines are offered free of charge to everyone who wishes. The ministry estimates that the first vaccines will be available in the country early next year. Vaccinations should be started as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

A final decision on vaccination can only be made after the vaccine is approved and becomes available.

Vaccinations will be offered by priority: medical personnel, patients of hospitals and nursing homes, people of older age groups.

Finland participates in EU procurement, which guarantees the possibility of receiving the coronavirus vaccine from several different manufacturers. The EU Commission is currently negotiating a supply agreement for six different vaccines. Finland takes part in five of them, and the sixth agreement is being prepared for adoption, the ministry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Dec 03, 2020 10:56 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 11:18 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

No fresh appointments in Railways for ‘khalasi’; post to be filled with regular employees: Order
Dec 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Declare journalists who die of coronavirus as Covid-19 warriors: Press council to Centre
Dec 03, 2020 11:47 IST
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high as banks, Reliance gain
Dec 03, 2020 11:45 IST
Pavitra Punia responds to claims she’s married, cheated on husband
Dec 03, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.