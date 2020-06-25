Covid-19 vaccine update: Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080 per course

FILE PHOTO: Phials of an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are pictured at Chulalongkorn University during the development of an mRNA type vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS)

The global fight against Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying with medical experts and drugmakers from across the world ramping up effort to arrive at the potential coronavirus vaccine.

With nearly 10 million Covid-19 patients across the globe and over 4.8 coronavirus fatalities, the virus has almost the entire planet under its grip and the need for a Covid-19 antidote becomes more urgent by the day.

American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has said it will soon start clinical trials for an inhaled formulation of its antiviral drug remdesivir used for the treatment of Covid-19. Remdesivir has made great strides in its role in the formulation of a vaccine against the contagion.

Here are the latest development on Covid-19 vaccine:

• The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is the first to enter the final stages of clinical trials. If the trial is successful, the Oxford Vaccine Group expects to launch the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year,

• The first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University begins in South Africa.

• Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080 per course, a US drug pricing research group suggested. Boston-based ICER suggested a lower price range of around $2,520 to $2,800, if steroid dexamethasone were to be cleared for use in Covid-19, news agency Reuters reported.

• A Chinese military research institute has been approved to test its second experimental coronavirus vaccine in humans, the eighth Chinese candidate in clinical trials.

• Experts believe that Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s claim of a breakthrough cure for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) needs vetting.

•The UK has started immunisation of about 300 people with a new coronavirus vaccine as part of a trial led experts at Imperial College London.

• The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) - an influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics - has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses of Covid-19 a year. The CEPI is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines.

