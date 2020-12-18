Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine update: Pfizer applies for EUA in Japan, FDA to approve Moderna candidate

Covid-19 vaccine update: Pfizer applies for EUA in Japan, FDA to approve Moderna candidate

Oxford University said on Thursday its candidate has shown better immune response when a two full-dose regime is given, rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pfizer has developed its vaccine candidate with BioNTech SE (FILE PHOTO)

The global search for a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached a critical stage as several countries have started giving vaccine shots for emergency cases. The Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE’s vaccine is being used in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, while several other countries have given emergency use authorisation (EUA) to it. Various other vaccine candidates, meanwhile, are at different stages of trials across the globe and it is likely many others will be given the nod in the coming days.

Here are some latest updates on the Covid-19 vaccine development front:

1. Pfizer on Friday applied for EUA of its vaccine in Japan as well. The Japanese government has signed a deal with Pfizer for 120 million doses of the vaccine. Japan hopes to vaccinate all its citizens in the first half of 2021, cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said prior to Pfizer’s announcement.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

2. The United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which recently endorsed Moderna’s vaccine candidate, decided to grant EUA to it on Thursday, news agency Reuters has reported quoting the Financial Times. This comes after FDA, earlier in the day, informed Moderna it would “rapidly work towards the finalisation and issuance of the EUA of the vaccine candidate,” the report said.

Also Read | Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime

3. Oxford University on Thursday said early data from the late-stage trials of its candidate, Covishield, shows it has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is given, rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster. Oxford is developing Covishield in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

4. Johnson & Johnson on Thursday announced it has “fully enrolled” participants for the late-stage trials of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The trials, which are called ‘ENSEMBLE,’ will comprise about 45,000 participants. The company also said it plans to apply for EUA in the US in February 2021 if the candidate is found safe and effective.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana slams food delivery service for playing referee in Diljit feud
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.