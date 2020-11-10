Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine will be optional in Britain: Minister

Covid-19 vaccine will be optional in Britain: Minister

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:50 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, (REUTERS)

People in Britain will be able to decide whether they want to have the coronavirus vaccine or not, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, adding that children will not need to be vaccinated.

“We’re not proposing to make this compulsory, not least because I think the vast majority people are going to want to have it,” Hancock told BBC TV on Tuesday.

“This is not for children and children have a very low susceptibility to coronavirus,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 16:00 IST
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Nov 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

No crackers for Diwali in Lucknow, 12 other UP cities with poor air quality
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
T’gana bypolls: Close contest in Dubbak; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram messages Congress doubters
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.