Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine won’t be mandatory in US, says Anthony Fauci

Covid-19 vaccine won’t be mandatory in US, says Anthony Fauci

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison hours earlier announced that coronavirus vaccines, once approved, would be mandatory for everyone in his country, barring medical exemptions.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

United States’ decentralized system of government, and anti-vaccine sentiments that have been building for decades, had in any case made a program of mandatory immunization unlikely. (REUTERS)

Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious diseases official, said Wednesday the government wouldn’t make any future Covid-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.

“You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that,” said Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, during a video talk organized by George Washington University.

“You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can’t” he added, citing the example of the National Institutes of Health, where health workers can’t treat patients without a flu shot.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison hours earlier announced that coronavirus vaccines, once approved, would be mandatory for everyone in his country, barring medical exemptions.



But the United States’ decentralized system of government, and anti-vaccine sentiments that have been building for decades, had in any case made a program of mandatory immunization unlikely.

“It would be unenforceable and not appropriate,” said Fauci.

This however doesn’t prevent states from making a vaccine mandatory for children to attend school, as is already the case for certain diseases such as measles, though some are exempt for medical or religious reasons.

At any rate, the administration of President Donald Trump has pre-ordered hundreds of millions of vaccine doses from six companies, and these will be distributed for free.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Aug 20, 2020 08:43 IST
Tribal woman delivers under a tree in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
Aug 20, 2020 08:42 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Aug 20, 2020 08:40 IST
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
Aug 20, 2020 08:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.