Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study

‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study

Covid-19 virus may have ultimately figured out how to be more stable and not fall apart, a study carried out by experts at the Scripps Research Institute, Florida stated.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The significant change with respect to SARS-CoV-2 variant was the presence of D614G mutation which was absent in the earliest regional outbreaks. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

A latest study by experts at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida, US, states that the new coronavirus may have mutated, therefore more infectious. The study which was published by the institute on Friday states, “Covid-19-causing viral variant taking over in the United States and Europe now carries more functional, cell-binding spikes.”

Laboratory experiments performed at the institute revealed that a tiny genetic mutation in the SARS coronavirus 2 variant circulating throughout Europe and the United States significantly increases the virus’ ability to infect cells.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, PhD and senior author of the study said.

Also read: Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’



There has been much debate about why Covid-19 outbreaks in some parts of the world quickly overwhelmed health systems, while at other locations the outbreak could be readily managed.



“Was it something about those communities and their response, or had the virus somehow changed?”

The study explained how all viruses mutate and change to some degree but those changes “rarely impact fitness or ability to compete”.

The significant change with respect to SARS-CoV-2 variant was the presence of D614G mutation which was absent in the earliest regional outbreaks.

Also read: Top 2 coronavirus-hit countries are nearly 12 lakh cases apart

The experts, however, have called for more research, concluding that the Covid-19 virus may have ultimately figured out how to be more stable and not fall apart.

“Over time, it has figured out how to hold on better and not fall apart until it needs to,” co-author Michael Farzan, PhD, co-chairman of the Scripps Research Department of Immunology and Microbiology said. “The virus has, under selection pressure, made itself more stable,” he added. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We will be the No. 1 contenders: Chahal on India’s T20 WC chances
Jun 13, 2020 13:59 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 49%: Data
Jun 13, 2020 13:58 IST
Covid-19 update: UN chief says stranded seafarers are key workers
Jun 13, 2020 13:55 IST
IIT-KGP researchers develop AI-based system to track social distancing
Jun 13, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.