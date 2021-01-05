Covid-19 worries force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call off India visit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London on January 4, 2021. (REUTERS)

Due to rising concerns over a new Covid-19 variant and the ensuing lockdown situation in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his inability to visit India, where he had been invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, “The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK, so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.

“The leaders underlined their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.

The spokesperson added that Johnson hopes to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Modi is due to attend as a guest.

The British government has been grappling with continuing spikes in Covid-19 infections, especially since the recent detection of a new and fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.