Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Covid-19 worries force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call off India visit

Covid-19 worries force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call off India visit

Due to rising concerns over a new Covid-19 variant and the ensuing lockdown situation in the UK, Johhnson spoke to Indian PM Narendra Modi and expressed his inability to visit India for the January 26 Republic Day parade

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:56 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London on January 4, 2021. (REUTERS)

Due to rising concerns over a new Covid-19 variant and the ensuing lockdown situation in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his inability to visit India, where he had been invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, “The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK, so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus.

“The leaders underlined their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship, and to continuing to build on the close collaboration between our countries – including in response to the pandemic.

The spokesperson added that Johnson hopes to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Modi is due to attend as a guest.

The British government has been grappling with continuing spikes in Covid-19 infections, especially since the recent detection of a new and fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
by Rahul Singh
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM’s vision: Taipa
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Buck whose antlers got entangled in hammock freed after several weeks
by Sanya Budhiraja
Pune railway division’s business development units keep cash inflows on track
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.