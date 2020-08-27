Sections
Covid cases in Brazil rise by 47,161 in last 24 hrs; tally over 3.7 million

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million Covid-19 patients, according to Sputnik.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 07:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Brasilia

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (Reuters file photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rose to 3,717,156 with 47,161 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health.

The nationwide death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people in the same period.

In the previous day, Brazil reported 47,134 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,271 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s data, the global case tally stands at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480.

