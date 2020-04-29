Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid, Corona and Lockdown: the newborns named amid virus pandemic

Covid, Corona and Lockdown: the newborns named amid virus pandemic

Weeks earlier, two mothers in southeastern India had had similar ideas, apparently encouraged by a doctor in the hospital where their babies were delivered.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:21 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Manila Philippines

Parents across the globe have taken to naming their newborns after the novel coronavirus. (ANI file photo. Representative image )

First there was Corona Kumar, then Covid Marie: parents have taken to naming newborns after the coronavirus, apparently unperturbed by the prospect of their children being forever associated with a deadly pandemic.

When Colline Tabesa gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the central Philippine city of Bacolod on April 13, she and the father John Tupas decided to mark the occasion with a show of gratitude.

“This Covid-19 has caused great suffering around the world,” said 23-year-old Tupas, expressing relief after the uneventful delivery.

“I wanted her name to remind us that Covid did not only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us,” he added.



And so, CovidMarie it was.

Weeks earlier, two mothers in southeastern India had had similar ideas, apparently encouraged by a doctor in the hospital where their babies were delivered.

One was called Corona Kumar and the other Corona Kumari.

“I told them this would help create awareness about the disease and remove the stigma around it,” said S.F. Basha, the doctor.

“To my surprise, they agreed.”

Not to be outdone, a migrant-worker couple in India’s northeast stranded thousands of kilometres from their home in the desert state of Rajasthan decided to name their child Lockdown.

“We named him Lockdown remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time,” local media reports quoted the father Sanjay Bauri as saying.

Tupas, the father of baby Covid Marie, said that while he had fielded criticism on social media for his unorthodox choice, he would not be swayed.

“She might experience bullying, but I’ll just teach my daughter to be a good person,” he said.

“We didn’t have second thoughts.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 14:49 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
P Chidambaram spotlights MSMEs concern on paying April wages, advises govt
Apr 29, 2020 14:14 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s fans share heartbreaking Life of Pi scene on Twitter. Watch
Apr 29, 2020 15:00 IST
Over two weeks after scrapping SSC paper, Maharashtra board yet to decide marking scheme
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
3 out of 529 journalists that tested for Covid detected positive : Delhi CM
Apr 29, 2020 14:56 IST
Covid-19 update: Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app
Apr 29, 2020 14:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.