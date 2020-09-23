Covid fatalities top 200,000 in US as UK tightens curbs

Critics in the US said the latest statistics exposed the Trump administration’s failure to meet its sternest test ahead of the November 3 election. (HT Photo)

The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 200,000 on Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

The grim milestone in America was reported only hours after the UK announced new restrictions short of a total lockdown, with the country’s authorities reporting a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks.

The deadly disease has so far claimed more than 965,000 lives globally and has infected over 31.3 million people. The US remains the worst-hit nation, surpassing 200,000 fatalities and reporting nearly 6.9 million Covid-19 infections. In the UK, the disease has claimed over 41,800 lives and infected at least 400,000 people.

Critics in the US said the latest statistics exposed the Trump administration’s failure to meet its sternest test ahead of the November 3 election.

President Donald Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden said, “With this crisis that required serious presidential leadership, he just wasn’t up to it. He froze... and America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world.”

In the UK, concern over managing the crisis was prompted by modelling that showed new cases doubling every seven days.

The new measures would last at least six months, Johnson told the House of Commons. The curbs include a 10pm curfew for pubs, restaurants and hospitality centres. Fines of up to £10,000 and compulsory wearing of masks are among the new steps.

Another advice from the UK PM was to “work from home”, a reversal of the recent “back to work” advice. Weddings will also be limited to 15 people, instead of 30, while planned pilot events for the return of spectator sport have been cancelled.

The advice to last six months means Johnson has dropped his earlier optimism of a return to normal by Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies)