Covid testing expanded in Sydney’s northern beaches amid cluster

People wait in line at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the northern beaches area of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)

Health authorities expanded testing for the coronavirus in Sydney to help contain a growing Covid-19 outbreak in the city’s Northern Beaches area. There are more than 300 Covid-19 testing locations across New South Wales, the state’s health department said in a Twitter post on Sunday. Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and other officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“It is absolutely vital everyone immediately comes forward for testing if they have even the slightest of Covid-19 symptoms,” New South Wales Health said.

Australia’s New South Wales recorded 30 new coronavirus cases overnight on Sunday, the state’s Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as an outbreak in the city’s northern beaches suburbs continues to grow.

Of the new cases, 28 were directly linked to the cluster in the suburbs and two were under investigation, Berejiklian said.