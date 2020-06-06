Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid: US charges Chinese firm for exporting defective respirators, says report

Covid: US charges Chinese firm for exporting defective respirators, says report

The company was identified and charged due to the efforts of the Justice Department’s new Covid-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force, the release added.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 08:40 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington DC

The company, King Year Packaging and Printing, for each of the four counts faces a fine of up to $500,000 or the total gain and/or loss, whichever is greater, according to the release. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

A Chinese company was charged for sending nearly 500,000 defective masks to the United States that were misbranded as N95 respirators, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

“A Chinese manufacturer was charged today with producing and exporting to the United States in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly half a million misbranded and defective masks that falsely purported to be N95 respirators,” the release said on Friday.

The company, King Year Packaging and Printing, for each of the four counts faces a fine of up to $500,000 or the total gain and/or loss, whichever is greater, according to the release.

The company was identified and charged due to the efforts of the Justice Department’s new Covid-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force, the release added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Scuffle and arguments after Sikh leaders, activists stopped by police from entering Golden Temple
Jun 06, 2020 08:57 IST
China issues alert warning against travel to Australia: Report
Jun 06, 2020 08:57 IST
Assam Board class 10th result 2020 declared at sebaonline.org, get direct link here
Jun 06, 2020 08:55 IST
Trump orders big US troop cut in Germany, says official
Jun 06, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.