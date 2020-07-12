Crisis as US Marines in Japan test positive

Funeral workers load the coffin of a Covid-19 victim to be cremated at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia.

Dozens of US Marines at two bases on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa have been infected with the coronavirus in what is feared to be a massive outbreak, Okinawa’s governor said on Saturday, demanding an adequate explanation from the US military.

Governor Denny Tamaki said he could say only that a “few dozen” cases had been found recently because the US military asked that the exact figure not be released. The outbreaks occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the centre of a relocation dispute, and Camp Hansen, Tamaki said.

Local media, citing unnamed sources, said about 60 people had been infected.

“Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the US military),” Tamaki said. “We now have strong doubts that the US military has taken adequate disease prevention measures.”

Tamaki demanded transparency in the latest development and said he planned to request talks between the US military and Okinawan officials.

Okinawa is home to more than half of about 50,000 American troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact.

U.S. reports 69,000 new Covid-19 infections

New cases rose by over 69,000 across the US on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

A total of nine US states - Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin - also reached records for single-day infections.

In Texas governor Greg Abbott warned he may have to impose new clampdowns if the state cannot stem its record-setting caseloads. California announced on Friday the state will release up to 8,000 inmates early from prisons to slow the spread of Covid-19 inside the facilities.

Australia: Gilead drug okayed for use

Australia has granted provisional approval to Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir as the first treatment option for Covid-19 in the country, the national regulatory body said.

The approval is for adults and adolescent patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms and have been hospitalised. Remdesivir has become the treatment of choice for many countries against severely ill Covid-19 patients.