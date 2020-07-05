Sections
Home / World News / Croatia votes in close parliamentary race as coronavirus spikes

Croatia votes in close parliamentary race as coronavirus spikes

The ballot is expected to produce no clear winner as neither the ruling conservatives nor their main liberal opponents appeared set to win a majority in the 151-member parliament.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:00 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Zagreb Croatia

A person wearing a face mask casts a ballot during parliamentary elections, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Zagreb, Croatia, July 5, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Amid a spike of new coronavirus cases, voters in Croatia cast ballots on Sunday in what is expected be a close parliamentary race that could push the latest European Union member state further to the right.

This means that a newcomer right-wing party led by a popular folk singer could play a key role in the future government. Miroslav Skoro’s Homeland Movement has polled third despite public outrage over some of his staunchly hard-line and nationalist views.

Skoro’s party is believed to have chipped away votes from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, a conservative party that has dominated the political scene in Croatia since the independence in 1991.



The HDZ is bidding for reelection while faced with a renewed surge in virus cases that followed reopening of the country’s borders and easing of lockdown rules. Croatia is struggling to salvage its main source of revenue — tourism along the Adriatic Sea coast.

A country of 4.2 million people, Croatia has kept the outbreak largely under control, reporting around 113 deaths and some 3,100 confirmed infections. But Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was criticized over an outbreak at a tennis tournament organized by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the coastal town of Zadar.

Plenkovic’s main opponents are Restart coalition led by the center-left Social Democratic Party, the main liberal group. They say the government is plagued by corruption and voters should choose a new beginning if they want the country to move forward.

Restart could also ally with a new green-left alliance further on the left, if they gain enough seats. The group led by Mozemo, or We Can, party is strong mostly in the capital Zagreb but not so much in other parts of Croatia.

Some 3.8 million people are eligible to vote but analysts say virus fears could keep many at home. Voters have been advised to take own temperature and stay away if they have a fever. Those who vote should bring their own pen and wear a mask.

