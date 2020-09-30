Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / CureVac plans global late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial in fourth quarter

CureVac plans global late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial in fourth quarter

CureVac has dosed the first patient with its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the trial taking place in Peru and Panama and expects data on older adults in the fourth quarter.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:11 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

The vaccine developer plans to start the global trial after data from the ongoing studies. (REUTERS)

Germany’s CureVac NV said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares rose 10% to $49.66 in extended trading.

CureVac has dosed the first patient with its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the trial taking place in Peru and Panama and expects data on older adults in the fourth quarter.

The vaccine developer plans to start the global trial after data from the ongoing studies.

CureVac is among the many in the race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, with rivals including Novavax Inc and AstraZeneca already conducting late-stage trials of their potential vaccines.

CureVac bagged nearly $300 million in funding from the German government earlier this month to speed up work on its prototype covid-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 08:47 IST
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Sep 30, 2020 08:39 IST
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Sep 30, 2020 08:30 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
Sep 30, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from November 2
Sep 30, 2020 09:38 IST
For Rahul Tewatia, the Rajasthan Royals are a supportive family
Sep 30, 2020 09:37 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020 09:36 IST
Maximum impact of Covid-19 on women, children and adolescents: Minister
Sep 30, 2020 09:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.