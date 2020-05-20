Sections
Home / World News / Cyclone Amphan Updates: Bangladesh reports first death from cyclonic storm

Cyclone Amphan Updates: Bangladesh reports first death from cyclonic storm

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:59 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Khulna Bangladesh

Amphan, one of the fiercest cyclones in decades, began the landfall process on Wednesday afternoon with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge. (AP photo )

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan, the organisation said.

“There were four of them on the boat when it sank,” Nurul Islam Khan, director of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme of the Bangladesh Red Crescent, told AFP.

Amphan, one of the fiercest cyclones in decades, began the landfall process on Wednesday afternoon with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.