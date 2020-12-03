Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Cyclone Burevi moving away from Sri Lanka, damage has been minimal: Officials

Cyclone Burevi moving away from Sri Lanka, damage has been minimal: Officials

The tropical cyclone made landfall in the island nation’s Trincomalee district between Thiriyaya and Kuchchaveli villages last night, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Colombo

Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel prepare themselves ahead of Cyclone Burevi, in Kanyakumari. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi, which made landfall in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province on Wednesday night, has not caused much damage but its after-effects will last for another 24 hours, the country’s meteorological department said on Thursday.

The tropical cyclone made landfall in the island nation’s Trincomalee district between Thiriyaya and Kuchchaveli villages last night, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Districts in the island’s north and east received as much as 200 mm of rain. However, its impact was less than what was anticipated by the officials.

Incidents of flooding and tree felling were reported but property damage has largely been contained, officials said.



In a flash flood in Trincomalee district, 12 houses were submerged. Over 630 families were accommodated in temporary relief camps, while over 1,700 families made personal arrangements in safe locations.

In northern Vavuniya district, around 250 families had been evacuated, officials said.

The meteorological department said the cyclone will exit the country by early Thursday evening but the coastal areas will continue to be out of bounds as strong winds and heavy rain are predicted.

The effect of the cyclone will gradually diminish throughout the day, the department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

France’s Versailles Palace Gets Another Revolution, On TikTok
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw
Dec 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand to give 80% subsidy for beekeeping, honey production to promote self-employment
Dec 03, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.