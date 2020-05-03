Dalai Lama gives a ‘call to unite’ during Covid-19 crisis, to reach out with compassion

The Dalai Lama’s message comes as countries around the world grapple with the unprecedented crisis in terms of human loss and economic. (AP)

The Dalai Lama has called everyone to come together in a “coordinated, global response” to tackle the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic as members of one human family.

“In this time of crisis, we face threats to our health and sadness for the family and friends we have lost. Economic disruption is posing a major challenge to governments and undermining the ability of so many people to make a living,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said in a post on his official website on Sunday.

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism said people must focus on what unites everyone as members of the human race during such a crisis and “need to reach out to each other with compassion”.

“As human beings, we are all the same. We experience the same fears, the same hopes, the same uncertainties, yet we are also united by a desire for happiness. Our human capacity to reason and to see things realistically and clearly give us the ability to transform hardship into opportunity,” the 14th Dalai Lama said.

“This crisis and its consequences serve as a warning that only by coming together in a coordinated, global response, will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face. I pray we all heed ‘The Call to Unite’,” he said.

More than 3.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally and 243,674 have died. India has reported nearly 38,000 cases and 1223 deaths.