Sections
Home / World News / Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France

Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France

The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital late on Friday and was immediately operated on.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:04 IST

By Associated Press, COPENHAGEN Denmark

Prince Joachim of Denmark was successfully operated at a blood clot in his brain in a hospital in Toulouse, southern France. (AFP)

Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has undergone emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain, the royal palace said.

The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital late on Friday and was immediately operated on. The palace said he is in a stable condition and that his French-born wife is by his side.

Joachim married Marie Cavallier, with whom he has two children, in 2008, and she became Princess Marie. He also has two children from his first marriage to Hong-Kong born Alexandra Manley, who became Countess of Frederiksborg after their divorce in 2005, the first split in nearly 160 years in Europe’s oldest monarchy.

Earlier this month, he was all smiles at the Danish queen’s summer residence in France, Chateau de Cayx, when he posed for a photo in connection with his oldest son’s 18th birthday.



Joachim is sixth in the line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France
Jul 27, 2020 18:04 IST
Three former Congress law ministers write to Rajasthan Governor asking him to convene assembly session
Jul 27, 2020 18:03 IST
I want to bring the album culture back to mainstream music
Jul 27, 2020 18:04 IST
Bright, slow: ‘A Suitable Boy’ draws mixed reviews
Jul 27, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.