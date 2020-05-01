Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Dead virus particles may affect test result

Dead virus particles may affect test result

The virus dies one to two weeks after infecting and proliferating inside respiratory cells, doctors at the National Medical Center in Seoul said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 02:25 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

Some Covid-19 patients have continued to test positive over more than a month, said Peter Collignon, a professor of clinical medicine at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Coronavirus patients who remain positive weeks after diagnosis may harbour dead virus particles that can’t be distinguished from infectious ones in tests, scientists in South Korea found.

The virus dies one to two weeks after infecting and proliferating inside respiratory cells, doctors at the National Medical Center in Seoul said.

Pieces of the virus’s RNA may remain in cells and be detected by a nucleic acid test a month or two after infection, underscoring the limitation of Covid-19 testing, they said.

Some Covid-19 patients have continued to test positive over more than a month, said Peter Collignon, a professor of clinical medicine at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra.



It’s possible that the virus detected in these patients isn’t viable or capable of causing an infection, “but we need better animal models to see if it’s dead or alive,” he said.

How long an individual excretes infectious virus in their respiratory secretions and faecal matter is key to determining the optimal time an infected person should self-isolate or be quarantined. Previous studies indicate that very ill patients remain infectious longer than people who experience a mild illness.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 01, 2020 03:27 IST
70-year-old shopkeeper, his family thrashed in Ludhiana village
May 01, 2020 03:11 IST
Three Yamunanagar scribes among 4 held for extortion
May 01, 2020 03:02 IST
Dead virus particles may affect test result
May 01, 2020 02:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.