Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority

Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority

While 98 people had died in the western Turkish city of Izmir, two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Istanbul

A worker holds a national flag as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey. (Reuters)

The death toll from Friday’s earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announcing that 98 people had died in the western Turkish city of Izmir.

Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade.

