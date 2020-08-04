Sections
Deaths and hundreds wounded in Beirut blasts: Report

Deaths and hundreds wounded in Beirut blasts: Report

Georges Kettaneh, the president of the Lebanese Red Cross, referred to “hundreds of wounded” in a statement on Lebanese LBC television, adding: “We are overwhelmed by phone calls.”

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:27 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beirut

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS)

The powerful explosions that rocked the port of Beirut on Tuesday left “people dead and injured”, the Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hasan Diab has declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and President Michel Aoun called for “urgent” defence council talks.

