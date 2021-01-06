Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Deeply concerned’: UK on Iran resuming 20% uranium enrichment

‘Deeply concerned’: UK on Iran resuming 20% uranium enrichment

Iran has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, London

Britain urged Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay. (REUTERS)

Britain said it was “deeply concerned” by Iran’s commencement of 20% uranium enrichment on Jan. 4, in a joint statement with France and Germany.

“We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay,” the countries said on Wednesday.

Iran resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nuke power, submarine review on NSA Doval table at meet with French advisor
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Moody’s withdraws SBI’s forex bonds’ ratings
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which sister wore the scarf top better?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Jitan Ram Manjhi pushes for cabinet, legislative council seat in Bihar
by Anirban Guha Roy
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
by Shalini Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.